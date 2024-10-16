Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From 9to5Mac: iPhone filmmaker Joey Helms, noted for his cinematic city footage of each year’s iPhone Pro models, says that the iPhone 16 Pro is not a big upgrade from last year’s model.

° From MacRumors: Apple’s Beats brand and Kim Kardashian have teamed up for a third time on special-edition colors of a Beats product, this time featuring the recently relaunched Beats Pill speaker in new Light Gray and Dark Gray hues.

° From the FIDO Alliance: The FIDO Alliance has published new specs to promote user choice and an enhanced user interface for Passkeys.

° From Geeky Gadgets: Take this one with a grain of salt, but the site supposedly offered a look at a leaked design of an iPhone 17 Flip.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Charlotte Henry and Chuck Joiner use this edition of TV+ Talk to discuss the surprising agreement between Amazon and Apple that will put Apple TV+ on Amazon Prime Video.

