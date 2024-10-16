MacPaw, a macOS and iOS software maker, has unveiled the new CleanMyMac.

Oleksandr Kosovan, founder and CEO of MacPaw, says the all-new design introduces smart, intuitive tools for Mac optimization, decluttering, and system performance, built within a fresh, 3D animated interface that makes Mac management not just easier, but enjoyable.

Along with a completely new and unique interface, it introduces even more powerful functionalities, such as personalized Mac health reports, duplicate file management, enhanced privacy features, and improved decluttering for better storage management, he adds.

Pricing and Availability

CleanMyMac is available as a subscription starting at $39.95 per year, or as a one-time purchase starting at $119.95 in the US (prices may vary by region), with a free 7-day trial.

Customers with active CleanMyMac or Setapp subscriptions will receive the upgrade at no additional cost. Owners of one-time licenses for the previous version, CleanMyMac X, can upgrade with up to a 50% discount.

CleanMyMac is available on the MacPaw website, Mac App Store, and Setapp. The new CleanMyMac requires macOS 11 or later and a minimum screen resolution (width 1280 pixels, height 800 pixels) to operate.

