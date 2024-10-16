Judy Greer (White House Plumbers) is joining season 2 of The Last Thing He Told Me, the sequel to the Apple TV+ series from Josh Singer, bestselling author Laura Dave, executive producers Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter, and star/EP Jennifer Garner.

Greer will recur in an undisclosed role alongside Garner, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Angourie Rice and David Morse, who are set to reprise their roles for season two. The second season of the series will expand as Dave’s sequel to her bestselling novel “The Last Thing He Told Me” that’s set for publication in 2025, ahead of the premiere of season two.

