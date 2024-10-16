Indonesia is blocking the sale of the iPhone line-up, saying Apple didn’t comply with local content regulations aimed at boosting domestic industry, reports the South China Morning Post.

The tech giant has yet to fulfill its investment commitments in Indonesia and must renew its domestic component level (TKDN) licence, Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita said.

“Apple’s iPhone 16 cannot be sold in Indonesia yet because the extension of the TKDN certification is still pending, awaiting further investment realization from Apple,” Agus told reporters in Jakarta on October 8. The iPhone maker has only invested 1.48 trillion rupiah (about US$95 million) in Indonesia, he said, “falling short of its total commitment” of 1.71 trillion rupiah.

