Apple’s data center in Waukee, Iowa is now operational and the city’s plans for the money it will receive from the company continue to evolve, reports The Des Moines Register.

An Apple spokesperson told The Register on Oct. 9 that one data center building in Waukee is now up and running, supporting North American users of Apple services such as iCloud, the App Store, Apple Music and iMessage. As part of its investment, Apple has given Waukee US$5.5 million for projects to benefit the community, with about $100 million left on its commitment to gift.

Apple announced plans for the data center in 2017. Using the code name Project Morgan, the council agenda showed plans for a development agreement with Apple, the sale of city-owned property to Bravo Real Estate, and rezoning of properties from agricultural use to light industrial. The 2017 report also said that Iowa is a good fit for tech companies.

