Carol Surface, Apple’s Chief People Officer, is leaving the tech giant after less than two years, reports Bloomberg (a subscription is required to read the entire article). No info on why she’s leaving.

As the leader of the People team, she supports the connection, development, and care for Apple’s employees around the world. Her team oversees functions including talent development and Apple University, recruiting, employee relations and experience, benefits, compensation, and inclusion and diversity.

Surface joined Apple in 2023 from Medtronic, where she spent nearly 10 years as executive vice president and chief human resources officer. Prior to this, she served as executive vice president and chief human resources officer at Best Buy. Previously, Surface also held a series of international human resources leadership roles at PepsiCo based in New York, Hong Kong, and Dubai.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Castleton University, and a doctorate in Industrial and Organizational Psychology from Central Michigan University.

