Apple TV+ has announced the all-new animated preschool original series “Wonder Pets: In The City,” which will premiere globally on Friday, December 13.

Here’s how the series is described: “Wonder Pets: In The City” invites kids and families to meet charming new characters and go on exciting adventures that spark curiosity and celebrate our unique differences.

“Wonder Pets: In The City” introduces a trio of heroes: Izzy the Guinea Pig, Tate the Snake and Zuri the Bunny. These heroic classroom pets live in a kindergarten in New York City and travel all around the globe in their amazing “Jetcar” to rescue animals in musical, mini-opera-themed adventures. When the going gets tough, Izzy, Tate and Zuri always remember to combine their talents and abilities and work together to save the day — because together, there’s nothing they can’t do!

Produced by Nickelodeon Animation, “Wonder Pets: In The City” is developed by Emmy Award winner Jennifer Oxley, who serves as executive producer alongside Steve Altiere. Grammy and Emmy Award winner Jeffrey Lesser serves as co-executive producer. The new series features the voice talents of newcomers Victoria Scola-Giampapa as Izzy, Vanessa Huszar as Zuri, and Christopher Sean Cooper Jr. as Tate.

This music-forward series also features Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning composers, including Bobby Lopez, Jason Robert Brown, Tom Kitt, Matthew Sklar and Larry Hochman, and is accompanied by the FILMharmonic Orchestra.

