Apple has announced that, for the first time, businesses of all sizes around the world — even those without a brick-and-mortar presence — can manage the way they appear to over 1 billion Apple users using Apple Business Connect.

Any verified business can now create a consistent brand and location presence across apps that customers use every day, including Apple Maps, Wallet, and Mail, according to David Dorn, Apple’s senior director of Internet Software and Services Product.

He says that since last year, businesses have been able to claim and manage their location place cards through Business Connect, including adding and updating photos and logos; inviting customers to take actions like ordering food or making a reservation directly from the place card; and presenting customers with special promotions.

Now, every business — including those that provide a service or operate fully online or without a physical location — can register for Business Connect to create a visual brand identity.

New Features in Business Connect

Through new capabilities within Business Connect, businesses can sign up to display their brand in the Mail and Phone apps, and customize their logo in Tap to Pay on iPhone.

With Branded Mail, businesses can display their brand name and logo in emails to customers, so their emails stand out in the Mail app and are more easily recognizable. Businesses can sign up for Branded Mail today, and their logo will begin appearing to customers later this year.

Additionally, businesses can now choose to display their logo, rather than a category icon, when accepting payments through Tap to Pay on iPhone, so customers know they’re making a payment to a trusted and verified business.

Next year, businesses will also be able to register for Business Caller ID. Their name, logo, and department appear on the inbound call screen when they contact customers, helping to distinguish verified businesses from spam callers and other unwanted outreach.

How to Register

Owners of virtual, online, and service businesses can now use their existing Apple Account — or create a new Apple Account — to register for Business Connect at the self-service website from any cell phone, tablet, desktop, or laptop computer. Once a business has signed up, they can begin to customize their brand for free.

Businesses can also manage their location presence at scale through listing management agencies like DAC Group, Rio SEO, SOCi, Uberall, and Yext. For inquiries about Business Connect, businesses can refer to the user guide or log a ticket with Business Connect support.

