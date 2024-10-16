A new Apple Card promo lets you get 6% back at Walgreens through November 15.

Here’s what Apple says in an email to Apple Card users: Through November 15, get a total of 6% Daily Cash back at Walgreens and Duane Reade, on up to $500 in purchases, using Apple Card with Apple Pay. Shop in-store, online, or in the Walgreens app for bonus cash back — on everything from self-care and pharmacy essentials to Halloween treats.

To take advantage of the deal, download the Walgreens app at the Apple App Store.through November 15.

Here’s what Apple says in an email to Apple Card users: Through November 15, get a total of 6% Daily Cash back at Walgreens and Duane Reade, on up to $500 in purchases, using Apple Card with Apple Pay. Shop in-store, online, or in the Walgreens app for bonus cash back — on everything from self-care and pharmacy essentials to Halloween treats.

To take advantage of the deal, download the Walgreens app at the Apple App Store.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related