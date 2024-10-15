Global smartphone sell-through rose 2% year-over-year (YoY) in quarter three (Q3) of 2024, the first YoY growth in a Q3 since Q3 2018, according to Counterpoint Research.

Latin America, Western Europe and Japan showed highest growth. Counterpoint says that Samsung and Apple both saw flat sales in Q3 2024. However, Apple became the biggest brand in September helped by early launch of iPhone 16, notes the research group.

Outside the top five, Motorola and Huawei set the pace, with volumes growing by almost 30%. Motorola and Google also recorded their highest-ever quarterly volumes. Despite the slowdown in recovery in Q3, the market remains on track to grow YoY for the full year 2024, according to Counterpoint.

“All smartphone manufacturers have benefitted from the recovering market in 2024, and the top 10 brands have all consolidated share. Samsung and Apple retained the top two spots in Q3 2024, followed by Xiaomi, OPPO and vivo,” says Counterpoint Research Director Tarun Pathak. “Samsung led the market with a 19% share, thanks to sustained A-series demand and better performance of the S24 series. However, Samsung’s foldables received a lukewarm reception. Apple’s sales grew 1% in Q3 2024, and it established itself as the biggest brand globally in September, helped by the iPhone 16 launch, despite iPhone 16 series sales remaining flat. Even as the iPhone 16 series saw flat sales initially, we expect the demand for iPhone 16 series to remain stable due to the large installed base of iPhone users.”

