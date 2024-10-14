Virtual Internet has announced the Virtual Meet “VMeet” Application, for the Apple Platform. It’s a remote video telephony platform.

Virtual Meet was engineered to work both as a stand-alone app and with Virtual 5G and Virtual Home Office. This means VMeet is the only video telephony platform that has access to the world’s only Global 5G Network, according to its designers. They say that it supports:

° Screen Sharing: Share your device’s screen for presentations or collaborative work;

° Data Channels: Enable various data exchange scenarios;

° Scalability: Handle multiple participants in conferences

Users can use other apps with VMeet and have video calls and even screen sharing while enjoying their favorite apps without needing extra plugins.

