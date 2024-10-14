iPhones are still the champs at keeping their value, but new data reveals they’re depreciating faster with each new release, while Samsung’s top models hold up better, according to a new report from SellCell, a site that sells used smartphones.

Since the iPhone 12, Apple has seen almost a 5% drop in value year-over-year across its models. In just two weeks after its launch, the iPhone 16 is losing value 8% quicker than the iPhone 15 did.

“Apple has long been regarded as the ultimate manufacturer of innovative iPhones which hold their value better than other smartphones,” reports SellCell. “But as all manufacturers ramp up investment in new technologies, including AI, is Apple doing enough to ensure that their iPhones are still the very best investment for users.”

The key findings of the latest report:

iPhones maintain strong resale value, but data shows they are losing value more quickly with each new model, while Samsung’s S Series perform better YOY with each release

Since the iPhone 12, Apple has experienced nearly a 5% annual decline in value across its lineup.

The iPhone 16 is depreciating 8% faster than the iPhone 15 just two weeks post-launch

In the first two weeks since launch, the iPhone 16 is showing worse value retention than the iPhone 14 and 15 models that preceded it. The 16-series has lost an average of 41.2% of its value across the range.

The iPhone 14 lost 33.0% of its value in the first two weeks post launch, and the iPhone 15 lost 33.2% of its value against the original MSRP.

Over 12 months, we can see that year-on-year the iPhone’s value retention is gradually eroding, while Samsung’s handsets are improving in this space, retaining more value over 12 months YOY. The iPhone 13 had lost 46.2% of its value after 12 months, whereas the iPhone 15 had lost 48.2%.

By comparison, the S22 lost 66.7% of its value in 2022, while the S23 lost 61.1% of its value in 12 months. This is an improvement of 5.6% value retention post launch, year-on-year

