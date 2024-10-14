Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacRumors: A few months ago, the SuperDrive went out of stock on Apple’s online store in the U.S., and it is now listed as sold out or unavailable in all countries. Given it has yet to return, it seems likely that Apple has discontinued the 16-year-old accessory.

° From Digital Trends: “I did an iPhone 16 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro camera test. It’s not even close.”

° From AppleInsider: Artists use the iPad to create great things every day, and a new video shared by Apple shows how it’s left its mark on the NHL.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple made a huge macOS privacy promise four years ago, but it’s still unfulfilled.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the MacVoices Live! panel of Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Marty Jencius, Eric Bolden, Jim Rea, Jeff Gamet, and Mark Fuccio consider New York Mayor Eric Adams forgetfulness when it comes to his iPhone password, and the use cases for Apple’s newest AI model.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related