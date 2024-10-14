According to preliminary data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, global smartphone shipments increased 4.0% year over year to 316.1 million units in the third quarter of 2024 (3Q24).

This marks the fifth consecutive quarter of shipment growth with a strong start into the second half of this year despite macroeconomic concerns, according to the research group. And it was good news for Apple.

The tech giant sold 56 million iPhones in the third quarter for 17.7% of the global smartphone market share. That compares to sales of 54.1 million iPhones and 17.8% market share in the third quarter of 2023. That’s year-over-year growth of 3.5%.

Ahead of Apple in global smartphone market share is Samsung with 18.3% market share on sales of 57.8 million smartphones. Behind Apple in the top five smartphone vendors are Xiaomi (13.5% market share), OPPO (9.1%), and vivo (8.5%).

