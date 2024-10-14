In a note to clients — as noted by AppleInsider — the J.P. Morgan firm says the demand for the iPhone 16 Pro Max is high. Overall, demand for the iPhone 16 products seem to be inline for those of the iPhone 15 line year ago.

The J.P. Morgan Apple Product Availability Tracker has observed minor changes from the fourth week across all monitored regions:

iPhone 16 moved from 4 days in week 4 to 3 days in week 5,

iPhone 16 Plus shifted from 6 days to 3 days,

iPhone 16 Pro reduced from 22 days to 21 days,

iPhone 16 Pro Max maintained at 29 days.

J.P. Morgan says the iPhone 16 Pro Max staying at 29 days demonstrates a recovery in demand momentum for the iPhone 16 Pro models, notes AppleInsider.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related