DB Services has released FM Quickstart 2025, a new version of their free and customizable FileMaker template, to the Claris community.
It includes a dashboard, contact management, document management, quotes, orders, and shipments, leads and opportunities modules, purchasing returns and work orders, top-tier navigation, QuickBooks Online integration, and iPhone functionality. DB Services CEO Kevin Hammond says FM Quickstart 2025 new features include:
- AI-powered reporting for more intelligent insights and faster decision-making
- Product price tiers and commission tiers to simplify complex pricing models
- New modules for builds and work orders to streamline operational workflows
FM Quickstart 2025 is built by a team of certified Claris FileMaker developers and is designed to use the latest version of Claris FileMaker on Mac/Windows and iPhone/iPad. The template is fully customizable and scalable. To download FM Quickstart 2025, go to the official FM Quickstart website to have it sent directly to your inbox.
Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today