DB Services has released FM Quickstart 2025, a new version of their free and customizable FileMaker template, to the Claris community.

It includes a dashboard, contact management, document management, quotes, orders, and shipments, leads and opportunities modules, purchasing returns and work orders, top-tier navigation, QuickBooks Online integration, and iPhone functionality. DB Services CEO Kevin Hammond says FM Quickstart 2025 new features include:

AI-powered reporting for more intelligent insights and faster decision-making

Product price tiers and commission tiers to simplify complex pricing models

New modules for builds and work orders to streamline operational workflows

FM Quickstart 2025 is built by a team of certified Claris FileMaker developers and is designed to use the latest version of Claris FileMaker on Mac/Windows and iPhone/iPad. The template is fully customizable and scalable. To download FM Quickstart 2025, go to the official FM Quickstart website to have it sent directly to your inbox.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related