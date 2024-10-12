Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of October 7-11.

° Despite rumors — and various granted patents — don’t expect an “Apple Ring” anytime soon, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says.

° Apple saw a 14% rise in iPad sales year-over-year in the second quarter.

° Apple has posted a trailer for “Submerged,” its first scripted film designed for the Apple Immersive Video experience on the Vision Pro.

° The Democratic Republic of Congo may take legal action against companies such as Apple to reduce the amount of conflict minerals sourced from its eastern provinces.

° Apple has updated iCloud.com to support some of the features that have been previously introduced in iOS.

° The upcoming M4 14-inch MacBook Pro may be capable of supporting up to two external displays with the lid open.

° Apple’s next Swift Student Challenge — which gives students around the world the opportunity to showcase their creativity and build real-world skills — will open in February 2025.

° Four new games are coming to Apple Arcade, Apple’s game streaming service next month.

° Musi has sued Apple, arguing that Apple breached Musi’s developer agreement by abruptly removing the app from its App Store for no good reason.

° Despite one analyst’c prediction, I don’t think the iPad line-up is facing weaker-than-expected demand.

° One research group says that Mac sales were down 17.5% annually in quarter three. Another says they were up 3.5% year-over-year.

° A Consumer Intelligence Research Partners report says that iPhones have more profitable options than Androids.

° This should be great news for Mac laptops: Counterpoint Research has raised its compound annual growth rate forecast for artificial intelligence (AI) laptops.

° Apple’s Dan Riccio is retiring later this month after 26 years with the tech giant.

° Amazon has announced that Prime Video customers in the U.S. will soon be able to subscribe to Apple TV+.

° Global brand consultancy Interbrand has launched its annual Best Global Brands ranking. Apple remains at the top of the list.

° Apple has revealed new episodes, films, series, and music performances captured in Apple Immersive Video that will debut on Apple Vision Pro for free.

° Apple TV+ held steady with 8% of the US streaming market in the this quarter of 2024, according to a JustWatch report.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related