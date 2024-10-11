Rolling Square has introduced the inCharge XS, which offers a one-stop solution for charging, eliminating the days of tangled cables and incompatible charging points.

With its ultra-portable design, this 4-in-1 charging cable is the only cable travelers, commuters, and those always on the go will ever need, according to the folks at Rolling Square. The inCharge XS eliminates the need to carry multiple cables by offering four different combinations: USB-C to USB-C, USB-A to USB-C, and offers the first Lightning connector in an InCharge multi-cable for USB-C to Lightning and USB-A to Lightning options.

This ensures compatibility with a wide range of devices, including iPhones (of varying generations), AirPods, laptops and other devices. The inCharge XS supports ultra-fast charging up to 240W, data transfer, and 27W fast charging for Apple devices.

The inCharge XS is available now at RollingSquare.com for a special launch price of US$25.40(15% off $29.90) in three colors: Lanzarote Gray, Sahara Beige, and Atacama Orange.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related