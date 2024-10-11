The U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) says Apple is interfering with workers’ rights to collectively advocate for better working conditions by restricting their use of social media and workplace messaging app Slack, reports Reuters.

The NLRB complaint accuses the tech giant of maintaining unlawful work rules around the acceptable uses of Slack, illegally firing an employee who advocated for workplace changes on Slack, requiring another worker to delete a social media post, and creating the impression that employees were being surveilled via social media.

This is the latest brush-up between Apple and the NRLR. Last week the trade organization issued a complaint accusing the Mac maker of violating employees’ rights to organize and advocate for better working conditions by maintaining a series of unlawful workplace rules.

In the complaint, the NLRB claimed Apple required employees nationwide to sign illegal confidentiality, non-disclosure, and non-compete agreements and imposed overly broad misconduct and social media policies.

