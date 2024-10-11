Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From AppleInsider: China’s detention of four Taiwanese Foxconn employees is raising concerns about corporate security and investor confidence.

° From Macworld: A new report says the upcoming M4 MacBook Pro may have almost all of the specs one could ask for, but there are good reasons to be skeptical.

° From 9to5Mac: In what is now an annual tradition, filmmaker Joey Helms has created a stunning iPhone 16 Pro cinematic video demo reel, in his home city of Chicago.

° From Forbes (a subscription is required to read the article): Ian 2023 Apple hosted a “Global Police Summit” to help police agencies around the world better take advantage of Apple products for police work like surveillance.

° From MacRumors: Apple has stopped signing iOS 18.0, preventing iPhone users who have upgraded to iOS 18.0.1 from downgrading to iOS 18. Apple released iOS 18.0.1 a week ago on October 3.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, host Chuck Joiner’s conversation with Jason Snell about the 4th edition of “Take Control of Photos for Take Control Books” wraps up with a look at the power of the Photos app for users of all skill levels.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related