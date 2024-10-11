Indonesia has asked Apple and Alphabet’s Google to block Temu, a Chinese fast fashion e-commerce firm, in their app stores, reports Reuters.

The article says that move was intended to pre-emptively protect the country’s small and medium-sized businesses against cheap products being offered by PDD Holdings’ Temu communications minister Budi Arie Setiadi told Reuters, even though authorities have not found any transactions yet by its residents on the platform.

So far, Apple and Google have yet to respond to the request. And Temu is still downloadable in both regional app storefronts.

Temu is an online marketplace that sells a wide variety of discounted consumer goods directly to consumers. According to Statista, Temu sees over 30 million new downloads monthly, making it the number one shopping app in Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store.

