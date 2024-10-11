Apple has opened an applied research laboratory in the southern Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen, reports The South China Morning Post.

The facility started operations on Thursday at the Shenzhen Park in Hetao, a cooperation zone developed under the directive of the central government to deepen the city’s tech partnerships with neighboring Hong Kong, according to a report by state media People’s Daily.

The new lab was announced in March and is expected to strengthen its collaboration with local suppliers. It’s also expected to boost Apple’s testing and research capabilities for its major products including the iPhone, iPad and Vision Pro.

Apple’s vice-president and managing director of Greater China, Isabel Ge Mahe, told China Daily that company is “proud” to cultivate deeper ties in China and expand its facilities in the country. “We have already invested 1 billion yuan (US$139.2 million) into [the existing] applied research lab in China,” she said.

The facility, spanning about 215,000 square feet in the initial phase, will become Apple’s research and development hub in the Greater Bay Area – an economic and business centre comprising Hong Kong, Macau and nine cities in Guangdong province, according to the SCMP. It will eventually employ over 1,000 domestic and international talents, and become the company’s “most extensive” lab outside the United States, according to the report.

