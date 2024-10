Apple is again planning to cut the interest rate of its Apple Card high-yield savings account, with the new rate set to go live today, reports MacRumors.

The ‌Apple Card‌ savings account’s annual percentage yield (APR) will drop to 4.10% down from 4.25%. This is the third cut that Apple has made this year, and the second in the last few weeks.

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today