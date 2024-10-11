The Communication Workers of America (CWA) reports that over 70% of Maryland’s Apple Bethesda retail and repair staff have filed for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).

Over 70% of the group of 59 workers have signed union authorization cards, including workers in a range of retail, repair, and other job roles. The Bethesda Row Apple store workers will be represented by CWA.

In September Apple Retail Union-CWA Local 6016 members at the Penn Square Mall Apple Store in Oklahoma City overwhelmingly voted to ratify their first collectively-bargained contract, becoming the second union of Apple Store retail workers in the country to do so.

Now the CWA is working with Apple Bethesda. According to the CWA, over 70% of the store’s 59 workers have signed union authorization cards.

“With a voice on the job, we will now have the collective power to hold Apple accountable to its retail credo and to get the rights we deserve. We’re excited to be standing shoulder-to-shoulder with other workers as part of Apple Retail Union-CWA to ensure that Apple continues to be a positive place to work, providing high-quality service to its consumer base,” says Jimmy Hemmig, a technical expert at Apple.

The CWA says that Apple workers interested in improving their working conditions and having the protections of a union contract should visit this site to learn more about organizing.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related