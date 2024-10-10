Ticketmaster — the service that allows you to buy and sell tickets online for concerts, sports, theater, family and other events near — has announced that it’s the first ticketing company to enable the new, enhanced ticket experience in Apple Wallet. Starting with iOS 18, event tickets in the Wallet app on the iPhone can offer an all-new design that displays key information.

Tickets in Apple Wallet can now put key event information at fans’ fingertips, such as a map of the venue and parking details, recommended playlists from Apple Music, local forecasts from Weather, and easy access to location sharing to help fans find their friends when they arrive. Venues and teams can further customize the new tickets experience with links to their app or website, making it seamless for their fans to access additional information about their events.

According to the folks at Ticketmaster, this is what this means:

Ticketmaster’s new tickets take advantage of Apple Wallet’s enhanced ticketing experience. They will offer new designs that are customized for the event that fans are attending, bringing them closer to the gameday experience before it even begins.

Fans will be able to interact with the new ticket experience in Apple Wallet on their iPhone to easily gain access to key venue details, links to purchase merchandise, and ticket management features provided by the Ticketmaster app — all in one convenient place.

Ticketmaster’s new tickets in Apple Wallet will debut with Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) at their home game at BMO Stadium on Saturday, October 19. Fans on iOS 18.0 or later can add their ticket to Apple Wallet through the Ticketmaster app or LAFC team app. This offering complements existing ticketing tools, such as Ticketmaster Ignite, to facilitate a seamless multi-channel connection between venues, teams, and fans.

The Miami HEAT will be next to debut the new ticket experience for their fans, and the experience will be made more widely available in 2025.

