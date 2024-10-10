Privacy company Proton has launched a new Pass Family plan.

Designed for families seeking comprehensive online security, Pass Family offers a solution to manage passwords and digital identities for up to six members, all under one subscription for US$3.99 a month.

With this plan, families get access to all the premium features of Proton Pass, including unlimited aliases, built-in two-factor authentication, secure sharing, and customizable vaults for seamless sharing of passwords and credentials among family

Son Nguyen Kim, product lead for Proton Pass, says Pass Family goes beyond password management, offering powerful tools to protect the entire family’s digital identities. Pass Monitor, a key feature of the plan, continuously scans the dark web to alert individual family members if their email addresses or personal details have been exposed, helping prevent identity theft before it happens.

Pass Family also provides insights into password health by identifying weak or reused passwords and encouraging the use of strong, unique credentials. It not only protects against unauthorized access but also allows you to add and manage two-factor authentication (2FA) for an extra layer of security, ensuring your family can browse, shop, and connect online with peace of mind, Kim says.

For more information on the new Pass Family plan, visit proton.me/pass/family.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related