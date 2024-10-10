Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacRumors: In a continuation of the latest unprecedented leak, Apple’s yet-to-be-announced M4 MacBook Pro has reportedly surfaced on Avito, a popular Russian classified ads website. The development follows recent videos from Russian YouTube channels showcasing what appears to be the unreleased laptop model.

° From AppleInsider: Neva, the next title from the creators of widely beloved Gris, will be landing on macOS on October 15.

° From Macworld: Apple’s main texting app has some great features, but the main messaging experience still falls short.

° From The MacObserver: iFixit’s VoltClip offers a USB-powered solution for removing iPhone 16 batteries, simplifying the process with Apple’s new adhesive.

° From 9to5Mac: The trailer for season five of “Slow Horses” is available — if you know where to look.

° From MacVoices Live!: Jason Snell has released the 4th edition of “Take Control of Photos for Take Control Books” to cover the most recent updates to the Photos app on all of Apple’s operating systems. On the new MacVoices Live episode, he explains why Photos has undergone more of a redesign than an upgrade, utilizing machine learning to help you do more than ever before with your photos.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related