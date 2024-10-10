In an X post today, Apple CEO says the company will donate to Hurricane Milton relief efforts, although he didn’t specific how much.

“Our hearts go out to all of those impacted by the devastation of Hurricane Milton,” he tweeted. “To everyone still in harm’s way, please stay safe. Apple will be making a donation to help with relief efforts on the ground.”

Hundreds of Florida residents were rescued Thursday from the aftermath of Hurricane Milton after the storm smashed through coastal communities where it tore homes into pieces, filled streets with mud and spawned a barrage of tornadoes that killed at least five, according to an AP report.

Arriving just two weeks after the misery wrought by Hurricane Helene, the system also knocked out power to more than 3 million customers, flooded barrier islands, tore the roof off a baseball stadium and toppled a construction crane.

Apple also donated to Hurricane Helene relief efforts.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related