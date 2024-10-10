As noted by 9to5Mac, Apple is sending surveys to early Vision Pro adopters inviting them to share their experiences with things like comfort, use cases, and more.

The survey guides users through a series of questions about their thoughts on Apple Vision Pro and the broader Apple ecosystem. Here are some of the questions Apple is asking:

° Did you buy Apple Vision Pro or receive it from someone else

° Do you still have this Apple Vision Pro?

° Overall, how satisfied are you with your Apple Vision Pro?

° What is your favorite feature or aspect of Apple Vision Pro so far?

° How often do you use your Apple Vision Pro?

° For how long do you typically wear your Apple Vision Pro before you decide to take it off?

° What head band do you use most often with your Apple Vision Pro?

° Did you get ZEISS Optical Inserts for your Apple Vision Pro?

° How often do you use your Apple Vision Pro while the battery is connected to a power source?

° For what purposes do you use Mac Virtual Display?

° Where do you typically use Mac Virtual Display?

° What types of activities do you use Mac Virtual Display for?

° What one thing, if anything, would you add to or change about Apple Vision Pro?

About the Vision Pro

Demos of the Apple Vision Pro at Apple Stores in the U.S. can be reserved on Apple.com. To reserve a free Vision Pro demo online, go here, then follow the steps to book an appointment at your local Apple Store.

Pricing for the Vision Pro starts at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts are available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

