Amazon has announced that Prime Video customers in the U.S. will soon be able to subscribe to Apple TV+.

Later this month, Apple TV+ will be available via Prime Video in the U.S. as an add-on subscription for $9.99 per month. Prime members who subscribe to Apple TV+ via Prime Video will have access to premium entertainment including Severance, Slow Horses,The Morning Show, Presumed Innocent, Shrinking, Hijack, Loot, Palm Royale, as well as films such as Wolfs, The Instigators, and more, plus Major League Soccer and Major League Baseball sporting events.

Apple TV+ joins Prime Video’s extensive collection of more than 100 add-on subscription options in the U.S., which are available for customers alongside Amazon MGM Originals, movies and series to buy or rent, live sports, and free ad-supported content. Customers can seamlessly customize their own streaming experience, all directly on Prime Video, with one billing relationship, in one convenient app, available across thousands of devices.

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 516 wins and 2,308 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy Ted Lasso and historic Oscar Best Picture winner CODA.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related