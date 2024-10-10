As the third quarter of 2024 comes to an end, JustWatch, an international streaming guide, has released its latest data report on market shares in the US.

The report is based on the 13 million JustWatch users in the US selecting their streaming services, clicking out to streaming offers and marking titles as seen.

Apple TV+ held steady with 8% of the U.S. streaming market. That’s about the same as the last JustWatch report from the second quarter of 2024.

Prime Video managed to keep its first place rank, with a 1% lead against Netflix. Meanwhile, Max is managing to stay ahead of major competitors Disney+ and Hulu. Disney+ and Hulu both gained momentum with a +1% subscriber boost by September. While Netflix and Max stumbled with a -1% decline each, revealing a shake-up in the streaming rivalry.

