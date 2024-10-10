Global brand consultancy Interbrand has launched its annual Best Global Brands ranking, marking a quarter of a century of brand valuation analysis. Apple remains at the top of the list.

Since 2000, Interbrand’s longitudinal study has tracked and reported on the value of the world’s biggest brands. Apple remains the most valuable brand, but its brand value has dropped for the first time in over two decades (-3%).

Interbrand’s Best Global Brands 2024

“While others rushed into AI, Apple took a more deliberate path to ensure its AI releases matched its values,” says Greg Silverman, global director of Brand Economics, Interbrand. “This slower-moving act of leadership has put long-term trust ahead of short-term revenue gains. Following these brand moves, Apple’s stock has moved up 20% year-to-date and we anticipate that Apple’s value will increase in the 2025 rankings.”

