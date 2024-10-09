In a note to clients — as noted by Barron’s — the Piper Jaffray research firm surveyed thousands of teenagers and found that 22% plan to upgrade to a iPhone 16 this fall/winter.

That compares to 23% a year ago who planned to upgrade to the latest model, and 24% a year before that. In addition, only about 30% of teens are upgrading any of their Apple hardware in the next six months due to Apple Intelligence, analysts Matt Farrell and Caden Dahl wrote.

What’s the deal with Apple Intelligence? Piper Jaffray says about 1-in-6 surveyed teens didn’t even know about Apple Intelligence.

