Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From AppleInsider: Two more retailers are joining the many others that support Apple Pay in the United States, with H-E-B adding and Home Depot quietly returning support to their stores.

° From MacRumors: The first season of Apple TV+ hit “Severance” is coming to Blu-ray just ahead of the show’s second season.

° From 9to5Mac: Today Apple has updated its lists of vintage and obsolete products with new additions. The latest vintage products are select MacBook and iPad models, while key iPods and a beloved iPhone model are now considered “obsolete.”

° From Macworld: Apple’s need to push out a new model every 12 months is forcing features we don’t need.

° From The MacObserver: Apple’s iPhone Mirroring bug exposes personal apps to work IT. Employees and companies face privacy risks. Apple working on fix.

° From Cult of Mac: With Hurricane Milton taking aim at nearly the entire Gulf Coast of Florida, with a probable late Wednesday landfall, evacuees and others might want to make sure they download iOS 18 — specifically to get the new Messages via satellite capability.

° From MacVoices Live!: John Brayton of Golden Hill Software has released a Mac version of his popular RSS reader, Unread. Available on iOS and iPad OS already, John explains why he felt it was time to fill out the collection for the desktop, citing the changing ways we work and interact online, the changes in social media and how people get their news, and the thought processes behind his pricing decisions.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related