A Tuesday report from the Canalys research group said that Mac sales were down 17.5 annually year-over-year in the third quarter of 2024. However, a new report from the Gartner research group says they’re UP 3.5% year-over-year.

Worldwide personal computer (PC) shipments totaled 62.9 million units in the third quarter of 2024, a 1.3% decline from the third quarter of 2023, according to preliminary results by Gartner. This decline comes after three consecutive quarters of year-over-year growth for the PC market.

Gartner says there were no changes in the top four vendor rankings compared to the third quarter of 2023. Lenovo, HP, Inc., Apple and Acer experienced year-over-year growth, while Dell and ASUS declined in shipments.

The research group says that Apple sold 5.7 million Macs in the third quarter of 2024 for 9% of the global PC market. That compares to 5.5 million Macs and 8.6% market share in the third quarter of 2023.

Apple is fourth among the world’s biggest PC makers. Ahead of it in global market share are Lenovo (26.3%), HP (21.5%), and Dell (15.7%). Neither Canalys nor Gartner count tablets such as the iPad as PCs.

