Dan Riccio, Apple’s former hardware engineering chief, is retiring later this month after 26 years at the company, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. He’s been a leader in designing, developing, and engineering almost all of Apple’s products.

From the first generation iMac to the more recent 5G iPhone lineup, M1-based Macs, and AirPods Max, Riccio built theHardware Engineering teams and scaled Apple’s ability to innovate across multiple new product lines with the highest quality, Apple CEO Tim Cook has said.

After joining Apple in 1998 as a leader on the Product Design team, Riccio became vice president of iPad Hardware Engineering in 2010, and in 2012 he joined the executive team as the leader of Hardware Engineering. In April 2021 an Apple press release said he’ll continue to play an instrumental role in shaping the future of Apple’s products in his new position as a vice president of engineering. That turned out to be the Vision Pro.

John Ternus succeeded Riccio as Apple’s senior vice president of hardware engineering; he’ll now take over Vision Pro development. Mike Rockwell, who has been working under Riccio, will continue to oversee the day-to-day work on the Vision Pro and similar headsets.

John Ternus



Ternus joined Apple’s Product Design team in 2001 and has been a vice president of Hardware Engineering since 2013. Throughout his nearly 20 years at Apple, Ternus has overseen hardware engineering work on a variety of products, including the first generation AirPods, and every generation of iPad. Most recently, Ternus led the hardware team responsible for the incredible iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, and he has been a key leader in the ongoing transition of the Mac to Apple silicon.

