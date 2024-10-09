Anthropics Technology has released updates to its photo-editing desktop software products.

PortraitPro Body, LandscapePro and Smart Photo Editor now support Apple Silicon natively and have improved RAW handling. Improved RAW image handling offers photographers greater flexibility and control in their post-processing.

The folks at Anthropics say the updates are powered by advanced image analysis technology, delivering greater accuracy and precision in photo editing. Whether refining a landscape, retouching a full-body portrait, or crafting creative effects, users will benefit from more intuitive editing tools that provide professional-grade results faster than ever before, they add.

The updates are available immediately for all existing and new users of PortraitPro Body (pictured), LandscapePro, and Smart Photo Editor.

