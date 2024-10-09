Demand for the latest iPhone Pro models has generally met expectations so far, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says in an X post. However, demand for the 16 base model and 16 Plus remains lackluster compared to last year, he says.

“The 16 Pro’s shipments are similar to last year’s 15 Pro, but it’s worth noting that the current shipping times for the 16 Pro are shorter than those of the 15 Pro,” Kuo says. “The next focus will be the impact on U.S. market demand/shipments after Apple Intelligence becomes available in late October. I maintain my previous production estimate for the iPhone 16 at 88-89 million units for quarter four of 2024, slightly lower than last year’s 90-91 million units.”

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related