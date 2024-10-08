Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites:

° From MacRumors: Ahead of the holiday season, Apple is sharing iPhone 16 ads highlighting the new functionality in an effort to entice customers to upgrade to the latest models.

° From 9to5Mac: The iPhone 16 Pro Max continues to make headlines, with Apple firmly having the best performance and longest battery life smartphone this year.

° From Cult of Mac: An alleged unboxing video of the M4 MacBook Pro went live on YouTube over the weekend.

° From Geekbench: The performance of the M4 chip for upcoming Macs has been revealed in the first benchmarks.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Chuck Joiner, Dave Ginsburg, Marty Jencius, Brian Flanigan-Arthurs, Jim Rea, and Jeff Gamet analyze the European Union’s increasing regulatory pressure on major tech firms, especially but not limited to Apple.

