According to the latest Canalys data, the global personal computer (PC) market grew year-on-year for a fourth consecutive quarter in the third quarter of 2023. Total shipments of desktops, notebooks and workstations were up 1.3% to 66.4 million units.

Canalys says laptop shipments (including mobile workstations) reached 53.5 million units, up 2.8%, while desktop shipments (including desktop workstations) contracted 4.6% to 12.9 million units.The research group predicts continued growth of the PC market in the next 12 months.

Lenovo was the top vendor in the third quarter of 2024, shipping 16.5 million units worldwide, with 3% year-on-year growth. HP followed in second place with flat growth, shipping 13.5 million units globally.

Dell held onto third position but saw its shipments fall 4% annually to 9.8 million units. Asus clinched fourth place, boasting the highest growth among the top vendors with a 16% year-on-year increase, while Apple rounded out the top five with 5.1 million Macs shipped.

However, Mac sales slipped 17.5% year-over-year. Apple sold 5.1 million Macs for 7.7% market share in quarter three 2024 compared to sales of 6.2 million Macs and 9.5% market share in 2023.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related