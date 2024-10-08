Apple’s next Swift Student Challenge — which gives students around the world the opportunity to showcase their creativity and build real-world skills — will open in February 2025.

The challenge empowers students to join a worldwide community of developers using Swift — the same programming language used by professionals — to create the next wave of groundbreaking apps, says Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations.

Submissions for the 2025 Swift Student Challenge will open in February for three weeks. Students, educators, and their advocates can find out how to prepare for the challenge and sign up to be notified when applications open at developer.apple.com. Apple will recognize a total of 350 Swift Student Challenge winners whose submissions demonstrate excellence in innovation, creativity, social impact, or inclusivity. From this group, 50 Distinguished Winners will receive additional recognition and be invited to Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino next summer.

In addition, new Develop in Swift Tutorials offer students a first step toward a career in app development using Swift, SwiftUI, and Xcode — Apple’s integrated development environment — as they build apps for all Apple platforms.

