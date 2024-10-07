Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites:

° From 9to5Mac: Apple’s partnership with Major League Soccer (MLS) is about to have a landmark moment. Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami team just clinched a postseason spot, and Apple has plans to make the first Messi playoff match available to as big an audience as possible, on as big a screen as possible.

° From AppleInsider: Apple has kicked off a series of developer events centered around helping devs build visionOS apps and content for the Apple Vision Pro, including labs and a four-week workshop.

° From MacRumors: Apple’s only retail store in Northern Ireland is moving, but rest assured that the new location will be in close proximity to the current one.

° ° From DigiTimes: Novatek, a company based in Taiwan, has announced plans to begin mass production of OLED displays with TDDI (touch and display driver integration) technology as early as the second quarter of 2025. Apple is expected to to be one of the first customers.

° From The Independent: Apple execs talk about the past 10 years of the Apple Watch — and where it goes from here.

