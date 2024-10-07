The Apple M1 iMac, originally released in May 2021, may suffer from screen deterioration after two years, according to Tom’s Hardware.

Some users say the desktop Macs have experienced a series of display failures causing dark horizontal lines to persist on their screens. A thread on the Apple Community site discussing this specific issue in detail began in October 2023 and has since garnered 17 pages of responses from disgruntled users, according to Tom’s Hardware. However, Apple has yet to recognize it as a manufacturing defect or flaw, with no official announcements from the company regarding a fix for this issue, the article adds.

“Many affected users assert that Apple’s service centers describe this screen issue as an irreparable malfunction, and that the only viable solution is to replace it,” Tom’s Hardware notes. “However, since the problem only typically appears after two years, most devices are already out of warranty, meaning those affected have to pay around $600 to $700 for a screen replacement.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related