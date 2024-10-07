Apple has updated iCloud.com to support some of the features that have been previously introduced in iOS. Here’s what’s new:
General
Dark Mode
iCloud.com will automatically match your device settings with a Light Mode or Dark Mode color scheme.
Customize Your Background
Choose between different colors on the home page. To choose a new background, scroll to the bottom of the homepage, then click Customize Home Page.
iCloud Calendar
Calendar Support and Updated Design
Support for Hijri calendar and updated design across the app.
iCloud Drive
Shared View
See files that have been shared with you in the Shared View tab.
iCloud Photos
Faster Navigation
Quickly jump to a month or year in your library by clicking the calendar icon.
Adjust Date and Time or Location
Modify the date, time, and location of your photos from the info pane.
New Tile Options
You can now display an album in the Photos tile on the homepage.
Notes
Pinned Notes
Pin important notes to the top of your list for easy access. Control-click on Mac or right-click to adjust your pinned notes. You can also choose to display pinned notes or pin new notes directly in the Notes tile on the homepage.
Reminders
Create new reminder lists to keep your tasks organized and complete recurring reminders.
