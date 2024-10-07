Apple has updated iCloud.com to support some of the features that have been previously introduced in iOS. Here’s what’s new:

General

Dark Mode

iCloud.com will automatically match your device settings with a Light Mode or Dark Mode color scheme.

Customize Your Background

Choose between different colors on the home page. To choose a new background, scroll to the bottom of the homepage, then click Customize Home Page.

iCloud Calendar

Calendar Support and Updated Design

Support for Hijri calendar and updated design across the app.

iCloud Drive

Shared View

See files that have been shared with you in the Shared View tab.

iCloud Photos

Faster Navigation

Quickly jump to a month or year in your library by clicking the calendar icon.

Adjust Date and Time or Location

Modify the date, time, and location of your photos from the info pane.

New Tile Options

You can now display an album in the Photos tile on the homepage.

Notes

Pinned Notes

Pin important notes to the top of your list for easy access. Control-click on Mac or right-click to adjust your pinned notes. You can also choose to display pinned notes or pin new notes directly in the Notes tile on the homepage.

Reminders

Create new reminder lists to keep your tasks organized and complete recurring reminders.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related