Following new releases from Apple and Samsung, global tablet shipments grew 15% year-over-year in the second quarter (Q2) of 2024, reports Counterpoint Research. Continued launches from the two will drive growth momentum in the second half of the year, adds the research group.

“The market leaders’ return to normal model release schedules signals an optimistic outlook for 2024 and is an indication of recovering consumer sentiment.” Research Associate Kevin Lee said. “Other than Apple and Samsung, Chinese manufacturers such as Huawei and Xiaomi also added to growth momentums offering an increasingly diverse range of model offerings in the tablet market, further stimulating demand.”

Apple saw a 14% rise in iPad sales year-over-year in the second quarter, while Samsung saw a 16% annual increase.

“Global tablet market shipments look promising for the rest of 2024 stacked with releases of the new iPad and iPad mini on top of Samsung’s flagship S series, both expected in the latter half of the year,” Counterpoint Associate Director Liz Lee said. “As improving macroeconomic conditions continue to restore demand to healthy levels, we expect to see an increasing contribution from emerging market regions for 2024.”

