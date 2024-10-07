Apple has posted a trailer on its YouTube channel for “Submerged,” its first scripted film designed for the Apple Immersive Video experience on the Vision Pro.

“Submerged” is written and directed by Academy Award winner Edward Berger, who directed 2022’s “All Quiet on the Western Front.” Set to debut on the Vision Pro on Thursday, October 10, the film is described this way: A WWII submarine crew combats a harrowing torpedo attack in this adrenaline-pumping thrill ride.

About the Vision Pro

Demos of the Apple Vision Pro at Apple Stores in the U.S. can be reserved on Apple.com. To reserve a free Vision Pro demo online, go here, then follow the steps to book an appointment at your local Apple Store.

Pricing for the Vision Pro starts at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts are available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

