In his latest “Power On” newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says at least some models of new M4 Macs and an iPad mini 7 will launch on November 1.

He says they’ll be announced near the end of October and will include:

Low-end 14-inch MacBook Pro with M4 chip (code-named J604).

High-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with M4 chips (J614 and J616).

Revamped Mac mini in M4 and M4 Pro chip configurations (J773).

Refreshed iMac with an M4 chip (J623).

Refreshed iPad mini (J410).

Gurman expects Apple to kick off 2025 with several other new devices in the first half of 2025.

13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models with M4 (J613 and J615).

Revamped iPhone SE (V59).

Refreshed 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air models (J607 and J637).

New Magic Keyboards for the updated iPad Air line (R307 and R308).

An upgraded AirTag item finder accessory (B589).

“New versions of the Mac Studio and Mac Pro with M4 chips are also in development, but they may take longer to arrive,” Gurman says. “I expect the Mac Studio launch to be closer to the middle of the year, with the Mac Pro going on sale sometime in the second half of 2025. “

