In addition to its existing stores in Delhi and Mumbai, Apple is apparently planning four new Apple retail stores in India, all expected to open in 2025, reports AppleInsider.

The article says the tech giant expects to open new retail stores in the cities of Bengaluru and Pune, while also building second outlets in Delhi and Mumbai. Bengaluru is also home to Apple’s corporate headquarters for India.

With the opening of the stores next year, Apple should have (by my count) 538 stores spread across 25 counties and regions. There are 273 Apple retail stores in the United States as of February 27, 2023. The state with the most number of Apple locations in the US is California, with 54 retail stores, which is about 20% of all Apple retail stores in the US.

