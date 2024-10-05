Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of September 30-October 4.
° The combination of an Apple Watch Rune Labs’ StrivePD app looks to be beneficial to Parkinson’s patients.
° In a X post, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that Apple will be making a donation to Hurricane Helene relief efforts.
° iOS 18’s satellite message features are saving lives in wake of Hurricane Helene.
° In an apparently never-ending legal brouhaha, Apple has asked a U.S. judge to throw out or narrow a decision governing the App Store.
° Want a 24k Gold M3 iMac? It’ll cost you $17,000 or more.
° A new study by Parks Associates shows that 71% of HomePod owners use their devices regularly.
° In celebration of World Teachers’ Day, Apple has launched all-new free classroom resources “to help educators and students embrace creativity in any lesson.”
° Apple Podcasts is elevating series — narrative shows with episodes intended to be listened to in order — that captivate listeners across multiple genres.
° The National Labor Relations Board has accused Apple of violating employees’ rights to organize and advocate for better working conditions by maintaining a series of unlawful workplace rules.
° “Wolfs,” starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt, is the most-viewed move in Apple TV+’s history.
° Apple App Store revenue rose 14% year-over-year in September, according to a report from Bank of America.
° A new report by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) says that iPhone owners hold onto their smartphones longer than Android owners.
° I think it’s a bad idea, but Apple TV+’s hit series, “Ted Lasso,” may be returning for a fourth season.
Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today