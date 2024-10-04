Adara Network’s Virtual Internet has announced the completion of Virtual Web for the Apple platform.

It’s designed to allows any device on any platform, to connect, communicate and share content across encrypted connections. Virtual Web purportedly empowers users to share their access to content and services, across all devices of all types, whether at home, at work or while traveling.

It’s previously been available on Android. Now Virtual Web is natively on Apple devices as well and can connect any other device from any platform.

